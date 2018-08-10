Chelsea sends striker Batshuayi on loan to Valencia
Updated 8/10/2018 11:19 AM
LONDON -- Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has joined Valencia on a season-long loan.
The 24-year-old Belgium international spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund after Chelsea signed Olivier Giroud from Arsenal to compete with Alvaro Morata for a place in the starting line-up.
Batshuayi scored nine goals in 14 appearances for Dortmund but his spell was cut short in April due to ankle ligament damage.
