Lady Vols coach Holly Warlick receives contract extension

File-This Jan. 28, 2018, file photo shows Tennessee head coach Holly Warlick, right, shouting instructions to her players as center Kasiyahna Kushkituah (11) watches in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La. Warlick has received a three-year contract extension. Athletic director Phillip Fulmer announced Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, that Warlickâs contract now runs through the 2021-22 season. Warlickâs deal was set to expire at the end of the 2018-19 season. Fulmer said in a statement âthere is no one better suited to lead what is one of the most unique and tradition-laden programs in the sport.â Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee women's basketball coach Holly Warlick has received a three-year contract extension.

Athletic director Phillip Fulmer announced Friday that Warlick's contract now runs through the 2021-22 season. Warlick's deal was set to expire at the end of the 2018-19 season.

Fulmer said in a statement "there is no one better suited to lead what is one of the most unique and tradition-laden programs in the sport."

Tennessee is 153-54 and has reached three regional finals in Warlick's six seasons, though Tennessee has lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament the last two years. Tennessee went 25-8 last season.

Warlick was an assistant on former Tennessee coach Pat Summitt's staff for 27 seasons. She is a former Tennessee player whose No. 22 jersey hangs from the Thompson-Boling Arena rafters.