Grains and livestock mixed

hello

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. delivery rose 2.8 cents at $5.6900 bushel; Sept. corn was down 1.4 cents at $3.6720 a bushel; Sept. oats fell 4.2 cents at $2.644 bushel while Aug. soybeans dropped 6.4 cents at 8.8260 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was down 1.57 cents at $1.0785 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .53 cent at $1.4977 a pound; Aug. lean hogs rose .03 cent at .5520 a pound.