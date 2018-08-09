Rae says she worked hard to bring new flavor to 'Insecure'

This image released by HBO shows Issa Rae in a scene from the series "Insecure," which airs Sunday on HBO. (Merie W. Wallace/HBO via AP) Associated Press

Issa Rae poses for a portrait on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, in New York to promote her HBO series "Insecure," which returns for a third season on Sunday. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP) Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Heading into the third season of "Insecure," Issa Rae had a goal: She didn't want her show to feel predictable or stale.

So she dug deep to write eight new episodes, calling the process challenging - but "in an exciting way."

Rae created the show, and also writes, produces and stars in it. She earned her first Emmy nomination this year for the comedy series.

She says "this season was harder - just because we closed so many doors last season. It felt like we were starting from scratch in a way."

"Insecure" returns Sunday on HBO at 10:30 p.m. Eastern. It picks up with Rae moving in with her ex, Daniel, and dealing with not being in the field for her full-time job because of a mistake she made.