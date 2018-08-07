Yankees' Ellsbury has hip surgery, out 6 more months

hello

NEW YORK -- New York Yankees outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury is officially out for the season after surgery on his left hip.

The Yankees say Ellsbury had arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn labrum. The surgery was performed Monday by Dr. Bryan Kelly at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan.

The expected recovery time is about six months.

The 34-year-old Ellsbury has been out all season with a number of injuries including an oblique strain and sore back. The Yankees placed him on the 60-day disabled list in May.

In 112 games last season, Ellsbury hit .264 with 39 RBIs and seven home runs.

Acquired by New York from Boston in 2014, Ellsbury is under contract with the team through 2020.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball