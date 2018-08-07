Colon gets historic win as Rangers beat Mariners 11-4

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Bartolo Colon is doused after his 246th career win, the most by a pitcher born in Latin America, after the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Texas won 11-4. Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Bartolo Colon became the top-winning pitcher born in Latin America, punctuating his 246th career victory with a nifty snag as the Texas Rangers roughed up Felix Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners 11-4 on Tuesday night.

The 45-year-old Colon, from the Dominican Republic, made his sixth start since earning his 245th win on June 30 that matched the mark held by Dennis Martinez from Nicaragua.

Colon (6-10) gave up four runs in seven innings. The portly and popular right-hander struck out one and walked none.

Adrian Beltre, Jurickson Profar and Rougned Odor homered off Hernandez (8-10), who allowed a career-high 11 runs - seven earned - in six innings.

PIRATES 10, ROCKIES 2

DENVER -- Jameson Taillon beat Chad Bettis in a matchup of pitchers who battled testicular cancer last year, and the Pirates hit three homers.

Taillon (9-8) allowed 10 hits in his second complete game of the season. The 26-year-old right-hander struck out three and walked one, helping Pittsburgh stop a three-game slide.

Starling Marte hit a solo drive in the first and Jordy Mercer connected for a three-run shot against Bettis (5-2) with two out in the fourth. Josh Harrison capped Pittsburgh's five-run fifth with a two-run homer off Jake McGee.

Bettis allowed nine runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings in his first start after missing five weeks with a blister on his right middle finger.

NATIONALS 8, BRAVES 3, GAME 1

BRAVES 3, NATIONALS 1, GAME 2

WASHINGTON -- Ender Inciarte snapped a ninth-inning tie with a two-run triple, helping Atlanta to a doubleheader split.

In the opener, Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman hit consecutive homers to spark a four-run fourth inning that carried Washington to the victory.

Seeking to blunt the momentum of the surging Nationals, Atlanta shook off a strong pitching performance by Max Scherzer before striking against the Washington bullpen in the second game.

Freddie Freeman and Nick Markakis singled off Kelvin Herrera (1-2) before Inciarte hit a liner down the first-base line.

Jesse Biddle (3-0) pitched 1 2/3 innings and A.J. Minter got three outs for his ninth save.

In the first game, Zimmerman and Trea Turner had three hits apiece and Harper added two hits and two RBIs. Jefry Rodriguez (1-1) allowed one run in five innings in his first major victory.

Kolby Allard (1-1) got the loss in relief of Max Fried, who was struck in the lower back by a line drive in the second inning and removed with a left groin strain. Allard allowed four runs in two innings.

RED SOX 10, BLUE JAYS 7, 10 INNINGS

TORONTO -- Mitch Moreland hit a three-run homer during Boston's five-run 10th inning, and the Red Sox earned their fifth straight win.

Moreland's one-out shot off Ken Giles (0-3) followed a triple by Mookie Betts and a walk by Andrew Benintendi. Jackie Bradley Jr. added a two-run homer later in the inning.

Boston closer Craig Kimbrel (3-1) gave up a solo homer to Justin Smoak with one out in the ninth inning, tying it at 5. It was Kimbrel's second blown save in four outings.

ASTROS 2, GIANTS 1

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tyler White hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping Houston put together another late rally.

The win followed the Astros' 3-1 victory Monday night in which Marwin Gonzalez hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth.

This time, the AL West leaders again trailed 1-0 when Gonzalez doubled and White hit a high, arching shot to left field off Ray Black (1-1).

The Astros have won six of seven and the Giants have lost four of five.

Joe Smith (4-1) got the win, and Hector Rondon pitched a scoreless ninth for his 13th save.

RAYS 4, ORIOLES 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Willy Adames hit a solo homer with two out in the ninth inning, lifting Tampa Bay to the victory.

Adames' fifth home run of the season came off Miguel Castro (2-6).

Sergio Romo (2-2) got the win after retiring two batters in the ninth, helping Tampa Bay break a three-game losing streak.

Tim Beckham and Trey Mancini homered for Baltimore, and Alex Cobb pitched seven strong innings.

REDS 6, METS 1

NEW YORK -- Cincinnati's Sal Romano got the win in his New York homecoming, pitching into the seventh inning in a game delayed by rain for 1 hour, 40 minutes in the first.

Romano (7-9) was born in Syosset on nearby Long Island and grew up in Southington, Connecticut. He allowed a run in six-plus innings, helping the Reds stop a three-game skid.

Phillip Ervin hit a two-run homer for Cincinnati and finished with three RBIs.

Mets starter Jason Vargas (2-8) recorded just one out and was charged with three runs and three hits.

