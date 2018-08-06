 
Violent Chicago weekend leaves at least 10 dead, dozens hurt

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/6/2018 7:12 AM
CHICAGO -- Chicago police say separate weekend shootings across the city left at least 10 people dead and dozens wounded.

The violence peaked early Sunday with several shootings, including one in a courtyard on the city's South Side that left eight people wounded. The Chicago Sun-Times and WLS-TV compiled the shooting death totals.

Police Patrol Chief Fred Waller said Sunday that in some cases, gang members are using large summer crowds as cover. He says they "shoot into a crowd, no matter who they hit."

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson planned a Monday news conference to discuss the violence.

Police have said violent crime has declined overall. Still, anti-violence protesters have recently shut down freeways in Chicago to voice their outrage.

