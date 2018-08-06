Grains mostly higher and livestock lower
Updated 8/6/2018 3:11 PM
hello
Wheat for Sept. rose 18.25 cents at 5.7450 a bushel; Sept. corn was up 1.25 cents at 3.7100 a bushel; Sept. oats gained 11.75 cents at $2.6150 bushel; while Aug. soybeans fell 9 cents at $8.7725 a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was down .27 cents at $1.1040 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1 cent at 1.5185 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs dropped 1.90 cents at $.5660 a pound.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.