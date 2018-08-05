 
Pro Sports

Astros place RHP McCullers on DL with elbow discomfort

 
By DOUG PADILLA
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/5/2018 2:58 PM
hello
  • Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. delivers against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Los Angeles.

    Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. delivers against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

  • Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Los Angeles.

    Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- The Houston Astros placed starting pitcher Lance McCullers on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with right elbow discomfort and activated right-handed reliever Roberto Osuna.

Osuna was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays in a trade-deadline deal last week and is coming off a 75-day MLB-imposed suspension for violation of the league's domestic violence policy.

McCullers pitched four scoreless innings Saturday against the Dodgers but left as he warmed up for the fifth inning.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch said he will take advantage of some upcoming days off and go with a four-man rotation through the middle of August.

McCullers returned to Houston on Sunday morning to get a more detailed examination from team doctors.

McCullers is 10-6 for the World Series champion Astros with a 3.93 ERA in 22 starts.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 