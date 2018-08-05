New additions help Dodgers edge Astros 3-2 to prevent sweep

hello

Houston Astros relief pitcher Roberto Osuna is interviewed in the dugout before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Osuna served a 75-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy. Associated Press

Houston Astros' George Springer celebrates his solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Associated Press

Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers' Joc Pederson, left, and Manny Machado celebrate after they score on a two-run double by Brian Dozier during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Associated Press

Houston Astros' George Springer, left, exits with a trainer after getting injured whiletrying to steal second base during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Brian Dozier, left, and center fielder Cody Bellinger celebrate their win over the Houston Astros in a baseball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers' Brian Dozier hits a two-run double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- Brian Dozier delivered a two-run double in the first inning and Manny Machado had three hits with two runs scored as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Houston Astros 3-2 on Sunday.

With the Dodgers struggling for offense against the team that beat them in last year's World Series, it was the new additions who came through. Machado was acquired from Baltimore during the All-Star break and Dozier came over from Minnesota at last week's trade deadline.

The Astros, who won the 2017 World Series in seven games, took the weekend series in Los Angeles by winning the first two games.

George Springer and Tony Kemp homered for the Astros, but Springer exited in the third with left thumb discomfort after he was thrown out trying to steal second base.

New reliever Roberto Osuna did not pitch in his first game on the active roster for Houston. Osuna was reinstated from the restricted list after serving a 75-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy. The All-Star closer was acquired Monday in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays while he was still serving his suspension.

Before the game, Osuna met his new Astros teammates and addressed the club for 10 minutes in a closed-door meeting.

Springer's home run to open the game was his 19th of the season. He has 24 career leadoff homers, six this season.

Kemp hit his fourth home run.

Dodgers starter Walker Buehler (5-4) gave up two runs and four hits over 5 1/3 innings with two walks and eight strikeouts. Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his 31st save.

Astros starter Gerrit Cole (10-4), a product of nearby UCLA, allowed three runs on six hits in five innings with one walk and eight strikeouts.

After Springer homered, the Dodgers responded quickly on Dozier's two-run double with two outs in the first. The power-hitting second baseman has five extra-base hits in five games (four starts) with the Dodgers, including seven RBIs.

Cody Bellinger gave the Dodgers a 3-1 lead with an RBI double in the third. Kemp's home run came in the fifth and cut the Dodgers' lead to 3-2.

Jake Marisnick, who replaced Springer in center field, reached over the wall to rob Chris Taylor of a home run in the sixth.

The Dodgers hit three more Astros batters with pitches Sunday, and Springer was knocked down by an inside fastball from Buehler. In the three games, Dodgers pitchers plunked seven Astros batters.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: RHP Lance McCullers Jr. was placed on the 10-day disabled list because of right elbow discomfort and sent back to Houston to be examined by team doctors. ... 2B Jose Altuve (right knee soreness) was sent back to Houston for further examination, with manager AJ Hinch saying it "feels like" a setback in the sense that Altuve will not come off the DL when he is eligible this week.

Dodgers: OF Yasiel Puig was unavailable after feeling some oblique soreness a week after returning from the DL. ... OF Matt Kemp did not start because of a bruised left ankle sustained on a foul ball Saturday. ... 3B Justin Turner (right groin strain) was given the day off to ease him back into regular playing time after he came off the disabled list Thursday.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Charlie Morton (12-2, 2.90 ERA), who has won five of his last six decisions, will open a two-game series at San Francisco on Monday.

Dodgers: LHP Rich Hill (4-4, 3.63) starts Tuesday in the opener of a two-game series at Oakland against the team that dealt him to the Dodgers at the 2016 non-waiver trade deadline.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball