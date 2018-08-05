 
News

'Facts of Life' star Charlotte Rae dies at 92

 
By LYNN ELBER
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/5/2018 10:48 PM
hello

LOS ANGELES -- A spokesman for Charlotte Rae, who played a wise and caring housemother to a brood of teenage girls on the long-running sitcom "The Facts of Life," says the actress has died. She was 92.

Spokesman Harlan Boll said Rae died Sunday at her Los Angeles home. A cause of death was not immediately provided.

Rae originated the character of Edna Garrett in 1978 during the first season of NBC's comedy "Diff'rent Strokes," then took Mrs. Garrett with her for the spinoff "The Facts of Life," which premiered the following season. Initially set at a girls' boarding school, that NBC series ran for nine seasons, though Rae left after its seventh year.

Her many stage roles include that of Mammy Yokum, created by her for the 1956 Broadway musical "Li'l Abner."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 