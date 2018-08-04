 
Sports

Serena Williams out of Montreal tourney for personal reasons

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/4/2018 10:18 AM
hello
  • Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after missing a shot from Johanna Konta, of Britain, during the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, July 31, 2018. Konta won 6-1, 6-0.

    Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after missing a shot from Johanna Konta, of Britain, during the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, July 31, 2018. Konta won 6-1, 6-0. Associated Press

MONTREAL -- Serena Williams has pulled out of next week's Rogers Cup hard-court tournament, citing personal reasons.

The tournament announced Williams' withdrawal on Saturday.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion is coming off the most lopsided defeat of her career, a 6-1, 6-0 loss to Johanna Konta in San Jose, California, on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Williams was the runner-up at Wimbledon last month. That was just her fourth tournament since returning to the tour after having a baby in September and dealing with a health scare related to blood clots.

The year's last major tournament, the U.S. Open, starts on Aug. 27.

Williams will be replaced in the draw at Montreal by Tatjana Maria, who faces Alize Cornet in the first round.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 