PSG thrash Monaco 4-0 for French Super Cup

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/4/2018 1:47 PM
  Thiago Silva of Paris Saint-Germain, center, holds up the trophy to celebrate with his teammates after winning the Trophee des Champions soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco in Shenzhen in Guangdong province, southern China, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. PSG beat Monaco by 4-0 to win the trophy for the sixth time in a row. (Chinatopix Via AP) CHINA OUT

    Thiago Silva of Paris Saint-Germain, center, holds up the trophy to celebrate with his teammates after winning the Trophee des Champions soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco in Shenzhen in Guangdong province, southern China, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. PSG beat Monaco by 4-0 to win the trophy for the sixth time in a row. (Chinatopix Via AP) CHINA OUT Associated Press

  Christopher Alan Nkunku of Paris Saint-Germain, right, celebrates a goal with his teammate Stanley Pierre N'Soki during the Trophee des Champions soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco in Shenzhen in Guangdong province, southern China, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. PSG beat Monaco by 4-0 to win the trophy for the sixth time in a row. (Chinatopix Via AP) CHINA OUT

    Christopher Alan Nkunku of Paris Saint-Germain, right, celebrates a goal with his teammate Stanley Pierre N'Soki during the Trophee des Champions soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco in Shenzhen in Guangdong province, southern China, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. PSG beat Monaco by 4-0 to win the trophy for the sixth time in a row. (Chinatopix Via AP) CHINA OUT Associated Press

  Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain, foreground, gestures during the Trophee des Champions soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco in Shenzhen in Guangdong province, southern China, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. PSG beat Monaco by 4-0 to win the trophy for the sixth time in a row. (Chinatopix via AP) CHINA OUT

    Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain, foreground, gestures during the Trophee des Champions soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco in Shenzhen in Guangdong province, southern China, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. PSG beat Monaco by 4-0 to win the trophy for the sixth time in a row. (Chinatopix via AP) CHINA OUT Associated Press

  Angel Di Mariaa of Paris Saint-Germain, right, vies against Pele of Monacoduring the Trophee des Champions soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco in Shenzhen in Guangdong province, southern China, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. PSG beat Monaco by 4-0 to win the trophy for the sixth time in a row. (Chinatopix Via AP) CHINA OUT

    Angel Di Mariaa of Paris Saint-Germain, right, vies against Pele of Monacoduring the Trophee des Champions soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco in Shenzhen in Guangdong province, southern China, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. PSG beat Monaco by 4-0 to win the trophy for the sixth time in a row. (Chinatopix Via AP) CHINA OUT Associated Press

  Thomas Tuchel, head coach of Paris Saint-Germain, gestures to his players, during the Trophee des Champions soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco in Shenzhen in Guangdong province, southern China, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. PSG beat Monaco by 4-0 to win the trophy for the sixth time in a row. (Chinatopix Via AP) CHINA OUT

    Thomas Tuchel, head coach of Paris Saint-Germain, gestures to his players, during the Trophee des Champions soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco in Shenzhen in Guangdong province, southern China, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. PSG beat Monaco by 4-0 to win the trophy for the sixth time in a row. (Chinatopix Via AP) CHINA OUT Associated Press

SHENZHEN, China -- Paris Saint-Germain won the curtain-raiser to the French season by ominously crushing Monaco 4-0 for the French Super Cup on Saturday.

New coach Thomas Tuchel earned his first silverware with PSG and gave Neymar a 15-minute cameo, the Brazilians' first appearance for the club since February when he broke a foot.

Neymar was introduced with PSG already 3-0 up in the match between the last two league champions.

Angel Di Maria scored a pair, starting with the opener from a free kick. Christopher Nkunku doubled the lead before halftime.

Timothy Weah made it 3-0, and Di Maria finished off Monaco in injury time for PSG's eighth Super Cup triumph.

PSG begins its league title defense next Sunday at home to Caen. Monaco goes to Nantes next Saturday.

