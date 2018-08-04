Deep stuff: Chicago will be site of US Pizza Museum
Updated 8/4/2018 10:11 AM
hello
CHICAGO -- The city that boasts it gave the world deep-dish pizza will soon be home to a pizza museum.
The U.S. Pizza Museum is expected to open its doors in Chicago's South Loop neighborhood on Friday. The Chicago Tribune reports the museum will be open through October, and possibly longer.
The museum was created in 2015 but has mostly existed online and in pop-up exhibits.
Museum founder Kendall Bruns says the new space will be 3,000 square feet and allow him to tell the full story of pizza and its U.S. makers.
Among the items in the collection are pizza-themed clothing, menus, records and toys. Admission is free but timed tickets are required .
The museum isn't a restaurant, but pizza will be available at nearby pizzerias and food trucks.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.