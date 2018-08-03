Grains mostly lower and livestock mixed

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. delivery fell 3.80 cents at $5.6120 bushel; Sept. corn was off .40 cent at $3.6760 a bushel; Sept. oats rose 5.40 cents at $2.45 bushel while Aug. soybeans lost 3.80 cents at 8.7360 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .60 cent at $1.0892 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .33 cents at $1.5105 a pound; Aug. lean hogs fell .88 cent at .5820 a pound.