Suit filed in fatal Chicago police shooting caught on video

FILE - In this June 7, 2018 file photo, Candles spell "MG" at a vigil for Maurice Granton, Jr., in Chicago. A Chicago agency has released body camera video showing the fatal police shooting of Granton, who family lawyers say was unarmed. The video released Wednesday, July, 25 by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability begins as Maurice Granton grabs the top of a fence during a foot chase on June 6. An officer then opens fire and Granton falls. An autopsy revealed he was shot in the back. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- A lawsuit has been filed in a fatal Chicago police shooting days after the release of body-camera video showing an officer firing at a 24-year-old as he sought to hop a fence.

Lawyers filed the suit Monday in Cook County for Maurice Granton Jr.'s girlfriend and two baby daughters. It names the city and the officer as defendants in the June 6 shooting.

It says a bullet severed Granton's spine as he grabbed the fence with both hands. It alleges Granton wasn't a threat then and the officer could have used a stun gun.

Authorities say Granton fled as drug investigators tried to question him. A gun was found about 20 feet (6 meters) from the fence. Police say it had been fired.

City lawyers hadn't seen the lawsuit and declined comment.