Ibrahimovic has first MLS hat trick, Galaxy rally
Updated 7/29/2018 10:54 PM
hello
Zlatan Ibrahimovic had his first MLS hat trick, scoring the tying and go-ahead goals in a 4-minute span in the second in the LA Galaxy's 4-3 victory over Orlando City
