EXCHANGE: Hungry giraffes snack on problem tree limbs

Hungry giraffes snack on problem tree limbs

In this July 16, 2018 photo, children feed Emy, one of the four Peoria Zoo's giraffes eats leafy honey locust and mulberry branches and leaves during feeding time in Peoria, Ill. Ameren Illinois needs electric lines kept free of leafy vegetation. Wright Tree Service contracts with Ameren to keep wires clear by cutting leafy branches off trees and the giraffes enjoy them. The unlikely convergence of seemingly unconnected facts has created an unlikely partnership. The zoo's giraffes, and other animals on exhibit, are the beneficiaries. (Matt Dayhoff/Journal Star via AP) Associated Press

PEORIA, Ill. -- Ameren Illinois needs electric lines kept free of leafy vegetation. Wright Tree Service contracts with Ameren to keep wires clear by cutting leafy branches off trees. The giraffes at the Peoria Zoo like to snack on leafy branches, particularly, but not exclusively, honey locust and mulberry leaves.

The unlikely convergence of seemingly unconnected facts has created an unlikely partnership. The zoo's four giraffes, and other animals on exhibit, are the beneficiaries.

?(Ameren) called us," Zoo Director Yvonne Strode said Monday morning while Emy the giraffe tongued and chewed a branch of yummy locust leaves proffered by a young girl nearby. "We were thrilled that they would be able to provide us with the vegetation that the animals love anyway."

Ameren and Wright recently brought to Peoria the free, community-spirited, giraffe-loving service it was providing to zoos in Decatur and St. Louis to Peoria. The branches Wright workers trim daily are typically bound for the chipper or the landfill.

The collaboration was described at a Monday morning gathering of media, zoo officials, zoo campers and visitors, representatives of the tree trimming business and the local utility provider, four giraffes and one Thomson's gazelle. The Sub-Saharan heat and humidity failed to diminish the giraffe's appetite for what the zoo calls "browse."

"Our crews are out trimming every day and this is a way of supporting the community with what would normally be a waste by-product of our work," said Bryon Honea, a general foreman with Wright.

Wright brings a truckload a week of logs, branches and leaves to the zoo.

"They were very helpful. We tell them what we need and what we don't need and they are very good at supplying us with the trees that we can use," Strode said.

That means identifying certain species of tree like the honey locust and mulberry and trimming them into usable pieces. The zoo also uses other tree waste in other parts of the zoo. The rhinos, for instance, like to rub against big logs.

"We put word out that we could use some hollow logs and the next thing you know 12 hollow logs show up," Strode said.

Ameren tends to 6,800 miles of electrical lines in Illinois. Trees falling on power lines is the number one cause of outages, said Tucker Kennedy, Ameren's director of community and public relations.

"There's a huge need (for the vegetation)" Kennedy said. "We are very proud to share the partnership Ameren Illinois and Wright Tree Service have made wit the Peoria Zoo."

Emy chewed off the last of the leaves and looked for more. Finished, the girl tossed the bare stick in the bin, surely thrilled with the one-on-one interaction with the magnificent beast with the long neck, big eyes and extraordinarily lengthy black tongue.

Someone asked her: "Have you ever fed a giraffe before?"

"Yeah," she said as she slipped into the crowd.

