NIU football home-season tickets now on sale

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 7/29/2018 10:05 AM
DEKALB, Ill. -- Single-game tickets for the Northern Illinois University Huskies' 2018 football home season are on sale .

Officials say the Huskies' five home games feature four opponents that played in bowl games last season. They include NIU's 112th Homecoming game; Family Weekend; a #MACtion rivalry game, named for the Mid-American Conference; and the first game in the Mallory Cup Series.

NIU was 8-5 last season and is the favorite to win the MAC's West Division. It returns 17 starters including 2017 consensus All-American Sutton Smith on defense.

The Huskies' home schedule includes the first-ever visit by a PAC 12 team when Utah visits Sept. 8. Homecoming is October 13. ESPN will televise the Nov. 7 visit by Toledo and Miami (Ohio) will join NIU to honor the late Bill Mallory Nov. 14.

