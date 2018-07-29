 
Entertainment

Octavia Spencer to star as black haircare mogul Madam Walker

 
Associated Press
Updated 7/29/2018 1:44 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- Octavia Spencer is bringing the story of black haircare mogul Madam C.J. Walker to television.

Netflix said Sunday that Spencer will produce and star in a limited series about the outsized life of Sarah Breedlove, who was known professionally as Walker.

The eight-episode drama is based on the book "On Her Own Ground" and includes basketball star LeBron James as a producer.

Walker became one of America's first self-made female millionaires by creating and marketing hair products for African-Americans at the turn of the 20th century.

Netflix said the series will detail the hostility, rivalries and tumultuous personal life that marked Walker's life.

Spencer is an Oscar-winning actress whose credits include "The Shape of Water," ''Hidden Figures" and "The Help."

A release date for "Madam C.J. Walker" was not announced.

