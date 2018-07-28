Brewers get 3B Mike Moustakas from Royals

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired third baseman Mike Moustakas from the Kansas City Royals, making their second deal in as many days as the club makes a push for its first playoff appearance since 2011.

The Brewers sent outfielder Brett Phillips and pitcher Jorge Lopez late Friday night to the Royals, who are in last place in the AL Central.

Milwaukee announced the trade late Friday night, when they beat San Francisco Giants on the road 3-1. Reliever Joakim Soria, who was acquired Thursday from the Chicago White Sox, made his Brewers debut by pitching a scoreless seventh inning.

The left-handed hitting Moustakas was hitting .249 with 20 homers and 62 RBIs for the Royals. His arrival could mean that the Brewers will shift their current third baseman, Travis Shaw, to second base.

