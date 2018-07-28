Peoples Gas breaks ground on Chicago shop facility
Updated 7/28/2018 8:55 AM
CHICAGO -- Peoples Gas has broken ground on the company's new North Shop in Chicago.
The 84,400-square-foot (7,800-square-meter) building will be two stories and set in the Peterson-Pulaski Industrial Corridor.
Officials said at the Wednesday ground-breaking that the project will bring 430 workers to the Sauganash neighborhood. Construction will create 250 temporary jobs.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel attended the ceremony. He says the investment will turn a vacant lot into an economic boon.
Peoples Gas hired McKissack & McKissack and FH Paschen to design and build the new facility in partnership with Epstein.
Work should be complete by late 2019.
