AP source: Cubs acquire Cole Hamels in trade with Rangers

FILE - In this June 7, 2018, file photo, Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Hamels walks back to the dugout after the top of the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, in Arlington, Texas. Less than a week before the non-waiver trade deadline, the veteran lefty is in what he calls the worst stretch of his career. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the Chicago Cubs have acquired veteran left-hander Cole Hamels in a trade with the Texas Rangers.

The person confirmed the move to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the teams haven't announced the trade. Texas is reportedly sending cash with Hamels to Chicago for a couple of minor leaguers.

Hamels is in the midst of perhaps the worst year of his career, going 5-9 with a 4.72 ERA in 20 starts with last-place Texas. He is just 1-3 with an 11.12 ERA in four starts in July.

But the 34-year-old Hamels is an experienced playoff pitcher with a history of success at Wrigley Field. He was the NL Championship Series and World Series MVP when Philadelphia won the title in 2008. He is 7-6 with a 3.48 ERA in 16 career postseason starts.

