 
Chicago

Chicago, Illinois AG agree on court-monitored police reforms

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 7/27/2018 11:42 AM
hello

CHICAGO -- The city of Chicago says it has agreed to a plan to carry out far-reaching police reforms under federal court supervision.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson say they'll release a draft consent decree Friday afternoon.

Madigan, with Emanuel's support, sued the city last year seeking court oversight of the beleaguered police department. The lawsuit killed a draft plan negotiated with the Trump administration that didn't envision a court role in reforming the department.

Community activists argued the 12,000-officer force couldn't be transformed without court scrutiny.

The Justice Department under President Barack Obama found deep-rooted civil rights violations by Chicago police, including racial bias and the use of excessive force.

A federal judge still must approve the agreement.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 