Trout, Pujols and Ohtani homer as Angels rout White Sox 11-3

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher James Shields delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, left, rounds the bases as Chicago White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada looks away during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani runs to third base on a double by Mike Trout during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani is welcomed at the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons, right, turns a double play over Chicago White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Omar Narvaez was out at first. Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels celebrate an 11-3 win over the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani watches his two-run home run during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, center, celebrates his two-run home run with Kole Calhoun, left, as Chicago White Sox catcher Omar Narvaez waits during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols celebrates his solo home run during the second inning against the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout watches his three-run home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Mike Trout, Albert Pujols and Shohei Ohtani all homered in the same game for the first time, and the Los Angeles Angels routed Chicago White Sox 11-3 on Wednesday night.

Pujols passed Ken Griffey Jr. for sixth place on the career list with his 631st home run. Trout connected twice and drove in four runs. Ohtani added a two-run shot projected at 446 feet.

Tyler Skaggs (8-6) tied a career high with nine strikeouts in six overpowering innings for Los Angeles. He whiffed his first five batters - the previous Angels pitcher to accomplish that was Jim Abbott at Oakland in September 1995.

Trout had another grand day with his 13th career multihomer game. He hit a solo shot in the first inning and a three-run drive in the sixth to give him 28 homers this season. The two-time MVP went 3 for 4 and scored three runs.

Pujols hit a solo homer to left field in the second, his 17th of the season. The 38-year-old slugger even swiped third in the fourth for his first stolen base this year.

Skaggs retired the first 10 batters he faced, seven by strikeout. He allowed two runs, one earned, and four hits.

James Shields (4-12) had another difficult outing for Chicago, giving up three home runs. He struck out six in the first two innings but also allowed two solo homers during that stretch. He permitted six runs on seven hits and three walks in four innings.

Kole Calhoun doubled in the fifth for the go-ahead RBI as the Angels broke through with a four-run rally. They added five runs in the sixth.

Ohtani batted second for the third time this season. The two-way rookie star from Japan hit his ninth home run.

Matt Davidson had a solo homer in the ninth for the White Sox.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: RHP Garrett Richards had Tommy John surgery on Tuesday. Initial indications are that it went well, according to manager Mike Scioscia.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Dylan Covey (4-5, 4.95 ERA) pitched a career-high 8 1/3 innings in his last start, a win at Seattle. He took a no-hitter into the sixth.

Angels: RHP Nick Tropeano (3-5, 4.58) makes his second start since spending time on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation. He is looking for his first win at Angel Stadium since 2016.

