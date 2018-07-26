German football chief admits mistakes in handling Ozil photo

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil arrives at Singapore Monday July 23, 2018, prior to their International Champions Cup match in Singapore. Arsenal is scheduled to play Atletico de Madrid on July 26, at the National Stadium. Germany midfielder Ozil has announced his retirement from international soccer, alleging racial discrimination. (International Champions Cup via AP) Associated Press

FILE - In this file photo taken on Sunday, May 13, 2018, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, poses for a photo with Arsenal soccer player Mesut Ozil in London. Germany midfielder Ozil has announced his retirement from international soccer, alleging racial discrimination. (Presidential Press Service/Pool via AP, File) Associated Press

BERLIN -- The president of Germany's football federation says he made mistakes in handling a controversy over Mesut Ozil's photo with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but is rejecting accusations of racism.

Ozil announced his retirement from Germany's national team on Sunday. He criticized the federation, president Reinhard Grindel, fans and media for what he regarded as racism in treating people with Turkish roots. He defended the pre-World Cup meeting with Erdogan, who draws widespread criticism in Germany for being increasingly authoritarian.

Grindel said on Thursday he regretted the federation's criticism of the photo "was abused for racist slogans."

He added: "In retrospect, I as president should have said unambiguously what is self-evident for me personally and for us all as a federation: Every form of racist hostility is intolerable and unacceptable."