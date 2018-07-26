Newcastle sign Swiss defender Schar on 3-year deal

hello

LONDON -- Newcastle signed Switzerland defender Fabian Schar on a three-year deal on Thursday.

Schar played three games at the World Cup in Russia, and missed the last-16 match against Sweden because of a suspension.

He's moved from Deportivo La Coruna, for which he appeared 25 times in his first season. He was previously at Hoffenheim and Basel.

"This is a really big club for me - it has a big name and it is a brilliant chance for me," the 26-year-old Schar said.

He's Newcastle's fourth signing of the offseason, after Martin Dubravka, Ki-Sung yueng and Kenedy.