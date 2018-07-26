AP source: Hawks agree to deal with Vince Carter

ATLANTA -- A person familiar with the deal says veteran Vince Carter has agreed to a one-year, $2.4 million contract with the Atlanta Hawks.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.

The 41-year-old Carter was given the veteran's minimum deal to provide veteran leadership on a rebuilding Atlanta squad entering its first season with coach Lloyd Pierce.

Carter averaged 5.4 points and only 17.7 minutes per game while starting only five games last season with Sacramento.

He will be entering his 21st season with his eighth team. He is an eight-time All-Star and has averaged 17.7 points for his career.

Carter was named Rookie of the Year with Toronto in 1999. Following eight seasons with the Raptors, he was traded to New Jersey in 2004 and also has played for Orlando, Phoenix, Dallas, Memphis and the Kings.

