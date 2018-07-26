 
Yankees slugger Judge hit on wrist by pitch, leaves game

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 7/26/2018 7:48 PM
    New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs to third base on a double by Didi Gregorius during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, July 26, 2018, in New York. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge has left a game after being hit by a pitch on his right wrist.

The Yankees said Judge was seen by the team doctor Thursday night and was going to a hospital for an MRI.

Judge was hit in the first inning by a fastball from Kansas City's Jakob Junis. Judge was checked by a trainer, and he remained in the game as the designated hitter.

Judge beat out an infield hit in the third inning. He was pulled for a pinch-hitter in the fourth.

Normally New York's right fielder, Judge is hitting .285 with 26 home runs and 61 RBIs. He homered last week in the All-Star Game.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

