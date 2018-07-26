Palmeiras signs former Brazil coach Scolari

SAO PAULO -- Former Brazil and Chelsea coach Luiz Felipe Scolari signed a contract with Palmeiras on Thursday, returning home for the first time since his humiliation at the 2014 World Cup.

Brazilian giants Palmeiras made the announcement in its social media channels. Scolari's contract is valid until 2020 and it will be his third spell with the Sao Paulo-based club.

On Wednesday the club fired Scolari's predecessor Roger Machado after a 1-0 defeat at Fluminense for the 15th round of the Brazilian championship.

Scolari was Brazil's coach in the 7-1 hammering against Germany in the 2014 World Cup semifinal. He was also in charge when the Selecao won its fifth title in 2002, also against the Germans.

After the World Cup humiliation, Scolari coached his boyhood team Gremio for the rest of the year and then left for China promising not to return to Brazil any time soon.

Local media largely blamed the man known as "Big Phil" for the result, mainly for sticking with players that won the 2013 Confederations Cup for Brazil instead of picking those that were performing better at the time.

The coach's last job ended in 2017 at China's Guangzhou Evergrande, where he won seven titles.

Scolari has already coached Palmeiras for more than 400 games.

The coach's biggest accolade at the club is the title of the Copa Libertadores, South America's version of the Champions League, in 1999. He also lifted the same trophy in 1995 with Gremio.

Scolari's last spell with the club was in 2012, when he shocked fans by winning the Brazilian Cup with a criticized side.

After Scolari left to coach the national team, Palmeiras was relegated in the national championship.