Einstein's theory of relativity passes yet another test

This artist's impression provided by the European Southern Observatory in July 2018 shows the path of the star S2 as it passes close to the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy. As the star gets nearer to the black hole, a very strong gravitational field causes the color of the star to shift slightly to the red, an effect of Einstein's general theory of relativity. European researchers reported the results of their observations in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (M. Kornmesser/ESO via AP) Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Albert Einstein's theory of general relativity has passed another test.

With giant telescopes pointed at the center of our galaxy, a team of European researchers observed a fast-moving star that got close to a monstrous black hole. They saw that the black hole distorted the light waves from the star in a way that agrees with Einstein's theory.

The result was reported Thursday in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

Effects of general relativity have been seen before. But this is the first time they've been detected by observing the motion of a star near a supermassive black hole.

Einstein proposed the theory more than a century ago. Scientists know it still doesn't explain everything about the universe. So they keep testing it time and again.