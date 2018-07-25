When mom is Diana Rigg, you 'go for it,' says her daughter

This image released by BritBox shows Rachael Stirling, left, and Julie Graham from the series "The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco." Stirling is reprising a character she played on PBS' "The Bletchley Circle." She plays Mollie, a war-time codebreaker turned crimebuster in âThe Bletchley Circle: San Francisco.â The drama series is out Thursday on streaming service BritBox. (Britbox via AP) Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- For actress Rachael Stirling, dispensing advice isn't a family tradition.

Stirling is the daughter of Diana Rigg of "Game of Thrones" and "The Avengers" fame.

The only career counsel her mom gave was "'Go for it,'" Stirling said. She calls Rigg "supportive and kind," and says it's a joy to have acting in common.

Stirling is reprising a character she played on PBS' "The Bletchley Circle." She plays Mollie, a war-time codebreaker turned crimebuster in "The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco."

The drama series is out Thursday on streaming service BritBox.