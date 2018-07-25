When mom is Diana Rigg, you 'go for it,' says her daughter
Updated 7/25/2018 9:04 AM
hello
LOS ANGELES -- For actress Rachael Stirling, dispensing advice isn't a family tradition.
Stirling is the daughter of Diana Rigg of "Game of Thrones" and "The Avengers" fame.
The only career counsel her mom gave was "'Go for it,'" Stirling said. She calls Rigg "supportive and kind," and says it's a joy to have acting in common.
Stirling is reprising a character she played on PBS' "The Bletchley Circle." She plays Mollie, a war-time codebreaker turned crimebuster in "The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco."
The drama series is out Thursday on streaming service BritBox.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.