Grains mostly higher and livestock mixed
Updated 7/25/2018 9:25 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Sept. delivery advanced 21 cents at $5.3060 bushel; Sept. corn was up 6.20 cents at $3.5920 a bushel; Sept. oats was off 1 cent at $2.2940 bushel while July soybeans rose 6.20 cents at 8.5840 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Aug. live cattle was up .20 cent at $1.0832 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .03 cent at $1.5268 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was off .56 cent at .6602 a pound.
