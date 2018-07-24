Congo's health ministry confirms end of Ebola outbreak
KINSHASA, Congo -- Congo's health ministry has confirmed the end of the country's latest deadly outbreak of the Ebola virus.
Health Minister Oly Ilunga Kalenga is making the declaration after a 42-day observation period with no new confirmed cases recorded. He says the outbreak saw 54 cases of Ebola.
The outbreak, Congo's ninth, was declared in early May in northwest Equateur province.
The deadly disease for the first time spread to a major city in Congo, Mbandaka, with 1.2 million people.
Experts say a quick international response and vaccinations were major factors in containing the outbreak.
