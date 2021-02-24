Sports Stories from February 24, 2021
-
Clippers rout Wizards 135-116, snap Washington's win streakFeb 24, 2021 7:00 AM - Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points and the Los Angeles Clippers routed Washington 135-116, snapping the Wizards' season-high five-game winning streak
-
Jokic scores 41, Nuggets beat Trail Blazers 111-106Feb 24, 2021 7:00 AM - Nikola Jokic had 41 points and Jamal Murray celebrated his 24th birthday by scoring 19 of his 24 in the fourth quarter to lead the Denver Nuggets over the Portland Trail Blazers 111-106
-
Rinne makes 24 saves as Predators beat Red Wings 2-0Feb 24, 2021 7:00 AM - Pekka Rinne made 24 saves in his first shutout of the season, leading the Nashville Predators to a 2-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings
-
Curry leads Warriors past Knicks as fans return to MSGFeb 24, 2021 7:00 AM - Stephen Curry welcomed fans back to Madison Square Garden with another big night in the building, scoring 37 points and leading the Golden State Warriors to a 114-106 victory over the New York Knicks
-
Doncic hits last-second 3 to lift Mavs over Celtics 110-107Feb 24, 2021 7:00 AM - Luka Doncic hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds remaining and the Mavericks avoided a fourth-quarter collapse in a 110-107 victory over the Boston Celtics
Show 1-5 of 5
bottom clear