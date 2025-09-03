Saint Viator athletes take their game to the next level

Saint Viator graduate Monica Correa will be playing soccer at Northern Illinois University. Courtesy of Saint Viator High School

Signing days took place last winter and again in the spring, when Saint Viator student-athletes signed letters of commitment to play at the collegiate level. At the time, they talked about why they chose that school, while thanking their parents and coaches.

Now, as they head off to these wide-ranging college programs, we asked them to reflect on how Saint Viator had prepared them for college athletics – and what advice they had for current students hoping to make it to the next level. Here is a sampling of their responses:

Ben Konopka

For Ben Konopka, who is an offensive lineman at West Point, his college career starts this month, when Army hosts Tarleton State. In looking back, Ben is grateful for all the opportunities he had at Saint Viator.

“I received a ton of support from my teammates, who wanted nothing but the best for me, from my coaches, both at Viator and in my training programs, and from my parents,” Ben says. “As I got recruited, the people around me constantly reminded me that my goal was achievable. Being surrounded by such a positive environment and having so many people rooting for my success made the journey a fruitful one.”

Ben spent his summer with his squad mates at Cadet Basic Training, where he learned leadership skills alongside the physical demands of the training. While others found it difficult, Ben says his leadership – and sense of service- honed at Saint Viator served him well.

“This idea of selfless service, a key Army value, was not foreign to me,” Ben says. “Rather, I felt at home because I had lived it for the last four years.”

Consequently, with all the ways Saint Viator prepared him, Ben encourages current students to follow their dreams of playing college sports.

“Make a standard and hold yourself to that standard: that’s discipline, and discipline will defeat talent any day,” he says. “Whether that’s a standard to excel in the classroom, to physically strengthen yourself, or to mentally master the mindset of your position, holding a standard regardless of the situation will not only help you in the recruiting process but will also help prepare you for the challenges that college sports -- and life -- will present.”

Another Division I student athlete is Monica Correa, who will be playing soccer at Northern Illinois University. She says she is thrilled with the opportunity, but she does not take it lightly.

“As a first-generation college student, I grew up with an unwavering desire to genuinely take advantage of every opportunity presented to me,” Monica says, “because I know there are countless people who wish they would have the same opportunities that I have had -- especially people like my parents, who have sacrificed so much for me.”

She, like her classmates, credits the academic rigor at Saint Viator with helping her attract college coaches.

“I believe student-athletes who can excel in both academics and athletics–– stand out more during the recruitment process,” Monica says. “Coaches respect the ability to maintain discipline in the classroom and on the field, and it shows them you are ready for the high demands that college athletics bring.”

Aleese Warner Courtesy of Saint Viator High School

Aleese Warner will be playing lacrosse at Radford University in South Carolina. She credits her parents with pushing her to strive for excellence, as well as her coach, Eric Shaw, whom she describes as a role model, who helped her learn to accept constructive criticism. She also credits her older sister, Audrey Warner, with leading by example of what it means to be a student-athlete and a leader.

“She taught me how to lead the team and be a positive and supportive captain,” Aleese says. “She’s my inspiration and a huge reason I’ve made it this far.

Michael Tauscher Courtesy of Saint Viator High School

Michael Tauscher will be playing lacrosse at High Point University. He echoed his classmates in crediting his Saint Viator education with helping to stand out, as well as his coaches––Geoff Harty, former head coach Patrick Gaeger, and assistant coaches Moran, Michael Cervantes, and Dave Jasper––with helping him grow in the sport.

“They recognized my abilities and guided me into being a better teammate,” Michael says. “But academics always came first, and Saint Viator's education and vast learning tools helped me to get good grades and stay out of academic trouble.”

As for what he would say to current students hoping to play in college, even at the Division I level, Michael’s advice is simple: “I would advise young athletes to simply enjoy what they do and never to get too discouraged when things do not go their way. You cannot win all the time, but that is one of the only ways to get better.”

Emerson McGrath Courtesy of Saint Viator High School

Emerson McGrath will be joining Michael on the lacrosse team at High Point, and along with his parents, he credits his coaches with helping him mature – on and off the field.

“Coach Harty showed me that you don’t always have to be the biggest, fastest, or strongest player on the field,” Emerson says. “All I needed to do was figure out my strengths and figure out how I could implement them best while on the field to succeed in different ways.

“Coach Gaeger showed me that there is far more outside of lacrosse that goes into making a lasting impact on your community,” Emerson added. “He took emphasis on creating young men who will succeed with confidence, hard work, dedication, and those who will put their heart into everything in front of them.”

As for his advice for current students, Emerson says this: “If you have that dream and spark deep down inside of you, hold on to that feeling and ride with it until the very end. You truly have to stand for something, or you’ll fall for anything.”

Riley Ohrel Courtesy of Saint Viator High School

Another Division I student athlete from Saint Viator is Riley Ohrel, who will be playing lacrosse at Xavier University in Cincinnati, which is known for its sense of community, commitment to social justice, and Division I athletics.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to play Division I lacrosse at Xavier, in the strong and competitive BIG EAST Conference,” Riley says. “I’m very grateful to my teachers at Saint Viator for their support and understanding during the recruiting process.”

Jack Hartman Courtesy of Saint Viator High School

Jack Hartman says he is thrilled to play lacrosse at Ohio Wesleyan, and he thanks his coaches for encouraging him and making connections at the college level, as well as his college prep education at Saint Viator.

Most of all, he came to understand how important his teammates were. Consequently, in advising current students, Jack says to appreciate the players around you.

“I learned that the team you play with is a lot more than that. That team is your family,” Jack says. “They are there for you on and off the field and are now lifelong connections that you will have.”

Cooper Kmet Courtesy of Saint Viator High School

Here is a complete list of Saint Viator graduates heading to college sports programs:

D1

Riley Ohrel, lacrosse, Xavier University - Arlington Heights

Aleese Warner, lacrosse, Radford University - Elgin

Ben Konopka, football, US Military Academy at West Point - Huntley

Cooper Kmet, football, Illinois State University - Barrington Hills

Franco Caputo, lacrosse, Iona University- Roselle

Emerson McGrath, lacrosse, High Point University - Prospect Heights

Michael Tauscher, lacrosse, High Point University - Port Barrington

Sasha Summers, football, Western Illinois University - Algonquin

Monica Correa, soccer, Northern Illinois University - Des Plaines

D2 Athletes

Lily Zicarelli, golf, University of Wisconsin, Parkside- Inverness

Avery Brooks, lacrosse, Davis & Etkins College - Arlington Heights

Lexi Horn, softball, Augustana University- Arlington Heights

Brendan Patton, bowling, Belmont Abbey University - Glenview

Jaylan Szlachetka, football, Upper Iowa University - Arlington Heights

D3 Athletes

Ryan Jackson, baseball, Grinnell College - Glenview

Henry Marshall, basketball, MIT - Chicago

Jack Hartman, lacrosse, Ohio Wesleyan University - Arlington Heights

Wesley Starr, lacrosse, Ohio Wesleyan University - Arlington Heights

Mateo Masiclat, volleyball, Saint Norbert University - Algonquin