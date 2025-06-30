advertisement
Crime

Aurora man charged for murder

Posted June 30, 2025 6:19 pm
By Elizabeth Maxwell

An Aurora man has been charged with the fatal shooting of a fellow Aurora man on Sunday.

Aurora Police said they responded to the 100 block of S. Lincoln Avenue at around 5:56 p.m., where they found 21-year-old Tirom Kirksey Jr. in critical condition.

Kirksey was taken to Rush Copley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:39 p.m.

Detectives from the Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Division and Evidence Technicians arrived at the scene to begin a comprehensive investigation. They determined the shooting followed a dispute between acquaintances.

Nathanael Carire-Arocho, 44, has been charged by the Kane County state’s attorney’s office with two counts of first degree murder, armed violence and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Carire-Arocho is being held at the Aurora Police Department until he’s transferred to the Kane County Jail.

