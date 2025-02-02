‘Edgy’ Tim: Which local football recruits are on the move?

Brady Palmer throws a pass for St. Francis during their Class 5A quarterfinal game in November. Mark Busch/Shaw Local News Network

It’s the end of the current NCAA open recruiting period as we move into a recruiting dead period for the next month.

The January period has been one of the busiest in recent memory, especially when it comes to high level Division I schools extending early scholarship offers to top recruits in the 2027 and 2028 classes. This past month is proof that colleges and recruiting staffs are moving the recruiting process earlier than ever before.

My prediction? Look for more underclassmen holding early scholarship offers to make an early verbal commitment in hopes of “locking in” a spot with a college before outside factors (roster shake-ups/transfer portal) come into play.

Two high profile class of 2026 recruits who started last season for St. Francis have transferred to new schools over the past month.

Former St. Francis QB Brady Palmer (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) on Saturday announced via his X account he was transferring to St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida starting later this week.

The junior holds eight early scholarship offers from schools such as Boston College, TCU and Miami of Ohio. He added his latest offer from FCS defending champions North Dakota State after making an unofficial visit last weekend.

Former St. Francis junior tight end Gavin Mueller (6-foot-6, 245 pounds) announced on X on Dec. 28 he was also leaving St. Francis and transferring to his home public school district at South Elgin High School.

Mueller, a three-star ranked tight end in the Class of 2026 according to Rivals.com, holds 14 scholarship offers including Illinois, Indiana, Florida, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Purdue. West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Fremd junior offensive lineman Owen Jakubczak (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) has added several recent scholarship offers and drew in-school visitors in January.

“We've been seeing quite a few college coaches in school … and it's been exciting,” Jakubczak said. “Ball State was in school a few weeks ago and they came back in today (Thursday) and offered me a scholarship.”

Jakubczak holds early offers from Ball State, Toledo and San Diego State. He also has roster spot offers from Ivy League schools such as Dartmouth, Cornell and Penn.

“I'm also in contact with Columbia along with Fresno State and Northwestern,” he said. “Northwestern has said that they want to see me in a camp this summer.”

Glenbard North junior inside linebacker Tyler Hvorcik (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) added his first two Division I scholarship offers last week. A growing list of instate college coaches made stops in January.

“I added new offers from both Illinois State and also Toledo,” Hvorcik said. “Both Illinois State and Toledo made in-school visits over the last few weeks and that's when they offered me a scholarship.”

Hvorcik, who made a Junior Day visit on Saturday to Toledo, filled us in on his initial impressions.

“Toledo was my first offer,” he said. “They made an in school visit and that's when they offered me a scholarship. I know that Toledo has a good program and they are always in the hunt for the MAC title every year.

“Illinois State was also in school last week and that's when they offered me,” he said. “Illinois State also really liked my junior season video and they also want me to come and visit them sometime soon. We have also had in-school coaches from Iowa State, Miami of Ohio, Eastern Michigan along with Butler and Grand Valley State. We had a lot of coaches this month in school and it's been exciting.”