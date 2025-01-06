‘Edgy’ Tim: Naperville North’s Hill attracting major college attention

Naperville North’s Gabriel Hill, left, has 17 scholarship offers including a recent offer from Texas A&M. John Starks

Naperville North high school junior Gabriel Hill (6-foot-2, 250 pounds), a three-star ranked defensive tackle by Rivals.com, had a very strong 2024 season for the Huskies.

Hill checks in and breaks down his junior season while updating us on his latest recruiting news.

“I've been just staying busy lifting with my team along with training for the indoor track season,” Hill said. “I've been getting some good work in with my teammates and the coaches at school. I was able to set new school records this past season for tackles for loss and sacks and I want to build on what I did last season.”

Hill filled us in on his latest football recruiting news so far this winter.

“I believe I have 17 scholarship offers now and my latest offer comes from Texas A&M,” he said. “I just didn't think I would blow up like this to be honest, but I always felt that I would have a chance to make it at the higher level in college.

“It's a great feeling for sure to have all of these offers and options,” he said. “At times the recruiting process can be a hassle but I'm just also very humbled and honored to have these opportunities. I've been able to so far manage everything and sort it all out. My plan is to make some unofficial visits from January to March, come out with a top schools list in April and then make a decision sometime in May. I'm looking at some key factors like playing for a program with a winning tradition and a program that can develop me to be the best player I can be. I'll also get a great education from whatever school I chose.”

Hill was asked to break down his 2024 season and grade his play on the field.

“I would give myself a letter grade of B+ for the season,” he said. “I felt that I did pretty well maintaining things stopping the run and I was able to draw double and triple teams pretty regularly which helped the defense. It can get frustrating at times going against double and triple teams but I'm pretty used to it by now. I need to improve my overall game including my pass rush and just be more consistent on every down. I also want to take my game to a higher level this winter and find another gear from a speed standpoint.

Hill is excited for his 2025 senior season.

“We will be younger on offense but we bring back a lot of good players especially on defense. We have a really good 2027 class moving up and ready to step up.”

Mueller on the move

Former St. Francis junior three-star ranked tight end Gavin Mueller (6-foot-6, 240 pounds) announced via his X account over the holiday break that he has transferred to South Elgin High School for the spring semester. Mueller, who is also a standout basketball player, played his first season of organized football in 2024 and is currently holding 11 football scholarship offers from the likes of Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Purdue and Wisconsin.

Gronowski to Iowa?

Former Neuqua Valley and South Dakota State QB Mark Gronowski, who is now a graduate transfer, took an official visit this weekend to Iowa. Gronowski. who led the Jackrabbits to FCS National titles in 2021 and 2023, is considering transferring or entering his name into the 2025 NFL Draft.