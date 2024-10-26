One dead from injuries in three-vehicle crash in Libertyville

A driver involved in a three-vehicle crash in Libertyville late Friday morning has died from their injuries, according to a news release from the Libertyville Police Department.

According to police, the crash happened at about 11:45 a.m. at West Winchester and North Butterfield roads. Police said the crash involved an SUV, van and box truck.

The driver of the van was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the person who died is being withheld pending notification of family, according to the news release. The Lake County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Monday.

No other information was provided. The crash remains under investigation by the Libertyville Police Department, the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team and the Lake County Coroner’s Office.