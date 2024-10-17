Strong impressions: Five football players who are having a very good fall

Here are five names who have made a very positive impression on me this fall.

Carmel quarterback Trae Taylor has proved to be one of the top players in the Class of 2027 in Illinois. Photo courtesy of 'Edgy' Tim O'Halloran

Carmel 2027 QB Trae Taylor (6-foot-2, 180 pounds)

Taylor has been one of the most sought after names in the Illinois Class of 2027 and is holding multiple Power 4 scholarship offers already.

No question Taylor has a ton of upside and it's pretty easy to see why he's landed so many early Power 4 offers. Taylor has gotten bigger, taller and stronger since I saw him last. I can see him getting to say 6-3 plus and easily get to say 190-plus pounds.

Taylor throws an impressive ball with very good arm strength and his pocket patience along with his ability to make reads and multiple check downs is already at a high level. Taylor still has work to do, including becoming a more accurate passer along with the expected additional fundamental work and physical workouts etc.

The biggest upside for Taylor in my mind is that he's already an elite-level kid who still has a ton of growth and development ahead of him.

Maine South 2027 QB Jameson Purcell (6-2, 185)

Purcell is another nationally known quarterback in the Class of 2027. He holds 13 Division I scholarship offers. I've been impressed with Purcell's overall game and potential for over a year plus.

Purcell has an impressive arm and arm talent, already has college-ready physical tools and his development will be fun to watch over the next few years. Purcell has all the physical tools and attributes you look for in an elite-level player already, and his overall game continues to improve each week.

Cary-Grove 2026 FB/LB Logan Abrams (6-3, 224)

Abrams is a big, strong and a highly physical player on either side of the football. Abrams has the look of a high-level college recruit, and the biggest question for him in the recruiting process is what position a college sees him playing.

Abrams is a battering ram as a fullback in the Trojans offense, and his strength and power, combined with much more speed than you'd expect, was really impressive. Abrams can play as an inside linebacker, defensive end or defensive tackle, all depending upon his physical development over the next year or so.

York 2026 TE/DE Hunter Stepanich (6-7, 220)

Stepanich is a big, tall and athletic kid who has a very high ceiling. He played both tight end and defensive end for the Dukes, and I see his next-level skills and tools leaning more toward tight end.

Stepanich has good speed and also shows to have good strength as well. He has a frame that will allow him to pretty easily add much more good weight and strength. He also has great body control, and he knows how to use his length and reach to his advantage in traffic.

Barrington 2027 WR/TE Austin Coles (6-4, 190)

Coles is a big, athletic receiver who has the physical tools/frame that could see him wind up developing into a very good tight end. Coles was one of the main targets in the Broncos’ play-action passing game and showed to have very good hands.

Coles also runs well, and his overall length and reach presents a big-time matchup issue for smaller defensive backs. Coles is a name that will draw much more college attention this winter and spring. I can see him eventually landing at the higher Division I level.