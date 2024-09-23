“Edgy” Tim: How strong is the prep QB position in Illinois?

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Naperville North quarterback Jacob Bell is verbally committed to Ball State.

The state of Illinois is considered, in most years, to be in the top 10 to 15 in terms of talent generation at the high school football level.

Not exactly at the top tier like Florida, Texas or even Ohio, but Illinois is still a very solid and consistent producer of college talent.

One position in particular that has seen an increase of higher Division I talent for the classes of 2025, 2026 and 2027 is quarterback. Sure, Illinois has generated solid signal callers for decades, but the sheer number of higher level names this class and the next two is noteworthy.

Here is a breakdown of the names in the class of 2025 from the Daily Herald coverage area who have already committed or have a chance at playing at a higher level in college, along with a thumbnail preview of the top names on the rise in the Class of 2026.

Class of 2025

Naperville North’s Jacob Bell (6-foot-2, 210 pounds): Bell is verbally committed to Ball State. He had multiple MAC-level offers and interest before pledging to the Cardinals in early June. Bell is playing well so far for the Huskies (2-2) and has the physical tools and makeup. I would not be surprised to see some higher level Power 4 schools take a second look at him this fall.

Hersey’s Colton Gumino (6-foot-2, 190 pounds): The three-star ranked quarterback by Rivals.com is already verbally committed to UCLA. Gumino, who also had offers from the likes of Florida, Kansas and Iowa State is the first quarterback since Lincoln Way QB Cory Paus (class of 1998) to commit to the Bruins.

Barrington’s Nick Peipert (6-foot-2, 180 pounds): Peipert, who gave FCS St. Thomas in Minnesota his commitment this summer, decided to lock in a decision and take the scholarship offer. But he had multiple schools interested. Peipert drew strong recruiting attention from Dartmouth, Eastern Illinois, Illinois State plus Miami of Ohio and Butler, who all wanted to see his early senior game video. Peipert has the Broncos off to a 4-0 start and his play has been highly impressive.

Class of 2026

Downers Grove North’s Owen Lansu (6-foot-2, 195 pounds): Lansu, ranked as a three-star quarterback by Rivals.com, is verbally committed to Minnesota. Lansu, who had offers from multiple Power 4 programs this summer, led the Trojans to the Class 7A state title in 2023 and has Downers Grove North off to a 4-0 start. Look for several colleges to continue to check in and monitor Lansu this season despite being committed to Minnesota.

Fremd’s Johnny O'Brien (6-foot-2, 190 pounds): O'Brien, a lefty, attended a one-day summer camp at Northwestern, picked up an offer from the Wildcats and gave his verbal commitment. O'Brien, who called Northwestern his dream school, is still going to draw recruiting looks from various schools. O'Brien has the Fremd Vikings off to a 4-0 start.

Other 2026 names to watch

West Aurora’s Mason Atkins (6-foot-3, 190 pounds): Atkins holds an offer from Toledo and has the Blackhawks at 4-0.

St. Francis’ Brady Palmer (6-foot-2, 190 pounds): Palmer holds six scholarship offers and has the Spartans off to a 3-1 start.