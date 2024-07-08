Glenbrook South yearbook adviser relieved of teaching duties after quote flap

Christopher Placek/cplacek@dailyherald.com, May 2024 Tempers flared between supporters of Israel and the Palestinian people during a Glenbrook Township High School District 225 board meeting in May, following the publication of a student’s inflammatory comment in the Glenbrook South yearbook.

Glenbrook South High School’s veteran yearbook adviser was removed from that post Monday night for not preventing the publication of a student’s inflammatory comment about Israel.

The Glenbrook High School District 225 board also suspended the teacher, Brenda Field, without pay for 30 work days and ordered that Field not participate in student instruction for the remainder of her employment, however long that may last.

The school board approved the disciplinary action without objection. It followed a prior move to fire Field that failed by a 5-2 vote.

The controversy involved the most recent edition of Etruscan, which was published in May. The quote, from a Palestinian-American student at the Glenview school, was printed in such a way that the teen appeared to support the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks against Israel.

But after speaking with the two students involved and reviewing a recording of the interview, District 225 attorney Justino D. Petrarca determined neither student had mentioned those attacks and that the girl being interviewed actually said she was happy about earlier Palestinian action against Israel.

Petrarca revealed Field was aware of the quote before the yearbook was published. Field asked student editors about the comment but didn’t try to remove it from the book, Petrarca said.

Field didn’t consult with Glenbrook South administrators about the quote before publication, which she should have done under district policy, Petrarca said.

Additionally, Petrarca’s report said Field “spends minimal time performing any oversight of the publication process,” leaving production in the hands of students.

The board also directed administrators to provide training for sponsors of student publications regarding press rights, ethics and other subjects; training for all employees on antisemitism and other forms of bigotry; and other steps aimed at preventing this type of mistake from reoccurring.

After the disciplinary action was handed down, board President Bruce Doughty called the punishment “an unavoidable decision” stemming from a situation that “should never have been allowed.”

Doughty went on to say Field showed a “lack of judgment” by allowing the quote to be published. It harmed students, staff and the community, disrupted school operations and caused “high anxiety” in the community.

An apology from Field should be published on the district’s website Tuesday, Doughty said.

At the start of the meeting, about a dozen audience members called for Field to be removed as yearbook adviser or fired.

“Who was the responsible adult in the classroom?” Northbrook resident Lisa Ackerman asked the board. “By her own admission, it was not Brenda Field.”

While calling the situation unfortunate, Glenview resident Henry Norwood praised Field for the award-winning work she’s done at Glenbrook South.

“I agree that steps need to be taken to make sure this never happens again,” Norwood told the board. “But I don’t necessarily think her service should be put at risk.”

