Driver killed in crash near Oak Brook

A car crash on Interstate 88 near Oak Brook left one driver dead early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Illinois State Police responded at 2:29 a.m. to a report of a vehicle fire westbound at milepost 139.4 on I-88. A Dodge Charger hit the rear of a bobtail tractor and caught on fire, according to police.

Cortney L. Pope, 49, of Oswego, who drove the Dodge Charger, was transported to Loyola Medical Center and pronounced deceased. The driver of the tractor was also transported to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Traffic lanes were shut down and reopened shortly after 7 a.m.