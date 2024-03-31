Driver killed in crash near Oak Brook
A car crash on Interstate 88 near Oak Brook left one driver dead early Sunday morning, authorities said.
Illinois State Police responded at 2:29 a.m. to a report of a vehicle fire westbound at milepost 139.4 on I-88. A Dodge Charger hit the rear of a bobtail tractor and caught on fire, according to police.
Cortney L. Pope, 49, of Oswego, who drove the Dodge Charger, was transported to Loyola Medical Center and pronounced deceased. The driver of the tractor was also transported to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.
Traffic lanes were shut down and reopened shortly after 7 a.m.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.