Schwarber hits key HR as Cubs take 5-game series from Cards

Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras, right, celebrates with first base coach Will Venable after hitting a one-run single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Chicago. Associated Press

Kyle Schwarber hit a two-out home run in the sixth inning to snap a 2-2 tie and the Cubs went on to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 at Wrigley Field on Sunday.

Jose Quintana, who threw a Cubs-season-high 121 pitches, went 7 innings and improved to 9-6 after allowing 2 runs on 6 hits. It was his third straight quality start.

Schwarber's blast -- his 19th -- landed in the second row of the right-field bleachers.

St. Louis led 2-0 after the top of the fourth, but the Cubs tied it in the bottom of the inning on an RBI double from Ian Happ and an RBI single by Wilson Contreras.

Happ also made a clutch running catch at the center-field wall in the top of the fifth on a drive by Paul DeJong. Marcell Ozuna then grounded into a 5-4-3 double play.

The Cubs added a run in the seventh on an RBI single from Kris Bryant and put the game away with a 3-run eighth.

The Cubs, who took three of five from the Cardinals over the last four days, are 14-5 in their last 19 games. They are 58-40 overall and have a 3.5-game lead over Milwaukee in the Central Division.

The five-game series drew 204,468 fans, an average of 40,894.