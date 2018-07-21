Rozner: Jim Thome Hall of Fame in every way

hello

In this photo provided by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Jim Thome demonstrates his swing in the Plaque Gallery during his orientation tour of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, in Cooperstown, N.Y., to prepare for his induction this summer. National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum via AP

Baseball Hall of Fame inductees, from left, Vladimir Guerrero, Trevor Hoffman, Chipper Jones and Jim Thome, right, pose during news conference, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in New York. Associated Press

By any measure, new school or old, Jim Thome is one of the most productive and powerful hitters in major league history.

Most would probably start with his 612 home runs, good for eighth on the all-time list.

Yeah, pretty decent. In 142 years of baseball, only seven players have ever hit more bombs.

He's seventh all-time in walks, 23rd in extra basehits, 26th in RBI, 41st in total bases and 51st in runs scored.

If that's not impressive enough, Thome is still 15th in situational wins, 18th in OPS, 22nd in slugging, 24th in runs created, 30th in base-out wins added, 39th in win probability added, 44th in offensive WAR and 53rd in WAR position players.

Any way you want to look at it, Jim Thome was a first-ballot Hall of Famer and next weekend he will take his rightful place in Cooperstown among the immortals of the game.

But just as impressive is how he comported himself on and off the field, always respectful to his teammates, opponents and fans.

"I mean no disrespect to anyone else, but he's the nicest person I ever met in baseball," said former big league pitcher Dave Otto, who became close friends with Thome in the Cleveland organization when they played together in 1991-92. "Sometimes you see someone on TV and you wonder if they're the same in person.

"Jim is exactly the same way you see him in public. He's just a good man, as good as you'll ever come across in your life."

At a public appearance early in 2017, Thome was asked about Chris Sale's behavior during the 2016 season, most notably his slicing of the jerseys while carving up the team marketing operations, management, the manager and just about everyone in the organization at some point that season or in spring training.

While nearly anyone else under the same circumstances would have used language not suitable for work, younger viewers or the human race, Thome -- who works for the White Sox -- would say only for public consumption that if they were teammates, "We would have had a conversation."

He smiled and added, "It would be in the back where no one would see, but there would be a conversation."

Such a Thome thing to say.

In 2007, Thome and wife Andrea started the "Bring Me Home Campaign" to raise money for "Children's Home & Aid." The Thomes became advocates for foster children, parents and families.

When asked about it during opening week in Cleveland in 2008. Thome said, "I'm just so grateful for everything given to me. I love this game so much I would have played it for nothing, but I've done well and we have the opportunity to help others.

"It would be wrong to not do that."

Thome also helped 10 nieces and nephews with their college educations, and after the Washington tornadoes in 2013, the Peoria native donated money to the relief efforts and traveled to the hardest-hit communities to visit with victims.

"I've never seen anything like it in my life. The devastation literally took my breath away," said Thome in a statement. "I knew at that moment that Andrea and I would do whatever we could to help the people of Washington, so near to where I grew up and home to my brother Randy and his family."

Said Ken Williams shortly thereafter, "You'll probably never meet anyone with a bigger heart than Jim Thome. He's as solid and genuine (a person) as they come, and he does so much for people that you will never hear about."

Thome's prowess as a baseball player has not been in question for two decades, but there are those select times in life when a public figure gives you as much -- or more -- as a person than they do as an entertainer.

This man is one of those rare people.

Jim Thome will get his proper due for a Hall of Fame baseball career next Sunday.

He should forever get the same for the person that he is.

brozner@dailyherald.com

• Listen to Barry Rozner from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays on the Score's "Hit and Run" show at WSCR 670-AM and follow him @BarryRozner on Twitter.