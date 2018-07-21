Chicago Bears coach Nagy won't shy away from physical camps

BOURBONNAIS -- Coach Matt Nagy has vowed to run a physical camp, and he'll get a chance to ramp up the tempo in Sunday's practice, which will be the first one in full pads.

"It's different when you have your pads on to catch a ball or when you're going to hit," Nagy said. "We get so limited with practices during the season and training camp with the (limited) amount of pads that you can do, so you've got to take advantage of every day you have with pads on.

"So we, as coaches, are going to really harp on (telling them) to wrap up when there is a live period. Just getting used to having those pads on, although some of those pads now are so thin, it's not too much of a difference."

Part of the plan:

A day after participating in Friday's camp-opening practice, OG Kyle Long was held out of Saturday's practice under cool, cloudy conditions, but coach Matt Nagy said there was no cause for concern.

"Those are scheduled," Nagy said of the occasional days off that Long will be given as he returns from neck, elbow and shoulder surgeries. "That's part of the plan. Nothing major there, just part of the process. They're doing good."

ILB Danny Trevathan (hamstring) and CB Sherrick McManis (hamstring) remained out and TE Daniel Brown (undisclosed) and OLB Aaron Lynch (hamstring) also did not practice Saturday.

All quiet on Roquan front:

There was no progress report from coach Matt Nagy on first-round pick Roquan Smith's contract negotiations that have kept him out of camp.

• Bob LeGere is a senior writer at Pro Football Weekly. Follow Bob's Bears reports on Twitter @BobLeGere or @PFWeekly.