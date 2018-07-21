Chatwood gets a victory as Cubs beat Cardinals

hello

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Tyler Chatwood delivers during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday in Chicago. associated press

Tyler Chatwood pitched 5⅓ innings and walked six, but he picked up the victory as his Chicago Cubs teammates hit their way to a 7-2 victory Saturday over the St. Louis Cardinals in the first game of a day-night doubleheader at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs scored twice in the fifth inning and four times in the seventh the break the game open.

Chatwood, who has battled command problems all season, picked up his first victory since May 11, improving to 4-5. He gave up only 1 hit while walking six (one intentionally), striking out two and hitting a batter.

The Cubs scored a run in the first. Anthony Rizzo led off with a triple and later scored on a double play.

The Cardinals tied it in the third when Matt Carpenter hit his fourth home run in two days and fifth in three days.

The Cubs opened the bottom of the fifth with 3 straight singles, by Jason Heyward, Ben Zobrist and Javier Baez, with Baez's scoring Heyward. Kyle Schwarber followed with a sacrifice fly.

After the Cardinals came within a run in the top of the seventh, the Cubs sent eight men to the plate in the bottom of the inning. Baez had an RBI double. Victor Caratini hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly that advanced all three runners. Tommy La Stella followed with a 2-run single.

The Cubs piled up 11 hits, with Zobrist having 4 singles and a walk.