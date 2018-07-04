Another comeback victory for Cubs

The Cubs' Albert Almora Jr., left, and Ben Zobrist high-five after they score during the seventh inning of Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Detroit Tigers at Wrigley Field. Associated Press

The Cubs used a tried-and-true method Wednesday: falling behind the opposition and coming from behind to win.

They extended their winning streak to six by beating the Detroit Tigers 5-2 at Wrigley Field to move a season-high 14 games over .500 at 49-35.

The Cubs trailed in each of their six straight victories before rallying to win.

The Tigers held leads of 1-0 and 2-1 before the Cubs rallied and pulled away.

Cubs starting pitcher Jose Quintana gave up a first-inning home run to Nicholas Castellanos. The Cubs' David Bote hit his first major-league homer, a drive to center field, to tie the game in the second against Francisco Liriano.

John Hicks hit a solo homer in the third for Detroit.

The Cubs tied it in exciting fashion in the fourth. Javier Baez led off with a single. He stole second base as Liriano threw to first. Tigers first baseman Hicks threw the ball away for an error, and Baez made it to third base.

Addison Russell walked. When Liriano tossed over to first on a pickoff attempt, Baez charged home and eluded the tag of catcher James McCann for a steal of home.

The Cubs got a solo homer from Willson Contreras in the sixth and a 2-run double from Contreras in the seventh.

Quintana turned in the Cubs' first quality start since Jon Lester did so on June 20. Quintana worked 6 innings, giving up 5 hits and 2 runs.