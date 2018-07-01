Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 7/1/2018 4:33 PM

Chicago Blackhawks sign 3 free agents: Ward, Kunitz and Manning

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Left wing Chris Kunitz agreed to a one-year deal worth $1 million with the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

    Left wing Chris Kunitz agreed to a one-year deal worth $1 million with the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.
    Associated Press

  • Brandon Manning agreed to a two-year deal Sunday with the Chicago Blackhawks.

    Brandon Manning agreed to a two-year deal Sunday with the Chicago Blackhawks.
    Associated Press

  • Goalie Cam Ward, who agreed to a one-year deal worth $3 million with the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, is expected to back up Corey Crawford next season.

    Goalie Cam Ward, who agreed to a one-year deal worth $3 million with the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, is expected to back up Corey Crawford next season.
    Associated Press

 
John Dietz
 
 

The Chicago Blackhawks didn't make much noise on the first day of NHL free agency, adding three lower-tier free agents: goalie Cam Ward, forward Chris Kunitz and defenseman Brandon Manning.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account