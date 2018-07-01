Chicago Blackhawks sign 3 free agents: Ward, Kunitz and Manning

The Chicago Blackhawks didn't make much noise on the first day of NHL free agency, adding three lower-tier free agents: goalie Cam Ward, forward Chris Kunitz and defenseman Brandon Manning.
Here come the (new) HawksPlayers signed by the Blackhawks signed on Day 1 of free agency:
Cam WardAge: 34
Position: Goalie
Contract: 1 year, $3 million
The good: Durable 13-year veteran has appeared in 668 NHL games and helped Carolina win the Stanley Cup in 2005-06.
The bad: Has six straight seasons of .910 save percentage or worse. Just 6 shutouts in last 248 starts. (Corey Crawford has 18 in last 281).
He said it: "Oviously we're not expecting him to have to carry the load for us. But we do think it's nice knowing that you have a goaltender in Cam that's played a lot of hockey. He had a good season last year. ... It forms a really nice tandem between him and Corey. At the end of the day, you need to have two proven goaltenders." -- Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman
He said it II: "I'm going to miss a little bit of everything. There's a reason that I called Raleigh home and that plan doesn't change. I will forever call it home post-career. I'm going to miss everybody that I came across ... and everybody that supported me along the way." -- Cam Ward, who played 13 years with Carolina
Chris KunitzAge: 38
Position: Forward
Contract: 1 year, $1 million
The good: Experienced winger has 4 Stanley Cups to his name. Will help mentor younger Hawks such as Nick Schmaltz, Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Sikura. Averaged 15 goals per 82 games the past 4 seasons.
The bad: He'll be 39 when camp starts. In a league that's only getting faster and younger, how much gas does he have left in the tank? Had no goals and 1 assist in 17 playoff games last season.
He said it: "We've obviously got some great players on our team who have won multiple Cups, and I think this gives another voice like that on how to play the right way and guide these young players into taking the next step in their careers." -- Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman
Brandon ManningAge: 28
Position: Defenseman
Contract: 2 years, $4.5 million
The good: Solid, stay-at-home defenseman who should help shore up Hawks' leaky, inexperienced blue line. Can also chip in offensively.
The bad: Hawks lost out on bigger names such as Ian Cole, Calvin De Haan and John Moore.
He said it: "I had a conversation with Mr. Quenneville and Bowman a couple of days ago, which probably put me over the top. ... When it came down to it, there were a few other teams that were kicking tires. I appreciate Chicago giving us the time to hear about those things. But once I had the conversation with those guys, it was a no brainer." -- Brandon Manning